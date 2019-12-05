Brigadier Vish Naidoo

Durban - Police have vowed to prioritise gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases, in light of a number of complaints about mismanagement of GBV cases. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said they have also enhanced mechanisms to cater for any complaints related to GBV cases.

According to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, any complainant who is not satisfied with the services rendered by the police is encouraged to lodge a complaint with the National Police Service Complaints call centre, which can be contacted on 0800333177.

He said the auto attendant voice prompts will assist and direct the complainant on how to lodge such a service complaint. “Reporting of any or all poor service will help SAPS management to ensure that you receive the desired help and that any gross dereliction of duty is not repeated.”

National Prosecuting Authority advocate Omashani Naidoo said a lack of evidence was one of the major challenges that impacted on court cases.