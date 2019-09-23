Maydon Wharf area, just outside Durban is infested by crime and ailing infrastructure Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - THE landlord of most businesses in Maydon Wharf is holding discussions with tenants, aimed at transforming the precinct into a restricted area. The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is in discussions about potentially fencing off Maydon Wharf Road. Moshe Motlohi, the Port of Durban general manager, said: “This would result in Maydon Wharf being a restricted area, where only permit holders will be allowed entry.”

He said the TNPA was looking at sensor technology and aerial drones, for surveillance and security management.

Motlohi said the port-security department was working closely with the SAPS harbour police division.

He said businesses had a responsibility to provide their own security infrastructure, while the SAPS had a mandate to manage crime.

Following a call by businesses in the area for assistance, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and eThekwini Municipality joined forces to come up with a working plan, to co-ordinate all arms of government to tackle crime and grime.

Chamber chief executive Palesa Phili said follow-up meetings would be held to discuss the implementation plan. “The Durban Chamber is encouraged by the fact that our members, and the organised business community at large, are willing and available to work with the city, to ensure that this problem is addressed,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs said most business precincts were battling a wave of criminal activities and that Maydon Wharf was no exception.

Department spokesperson Nathi Olifant said they recognised that no business could thrive when faced with criminal elements.

“In June, we announced the Business Stability Initiative, with which we aim to assist businesses that often have to battle criminal elements,” said Olifant.

Olifant said, since Maydon Wharf was at a National Key Point, the department would work with the national government.

“We encourage all businesses to report any criminal activity, in their respective areas, timeously,” said Olifant.

The Ithala Development Finance Corporation (IDFC), which owns the popular Wilson Wharf, in the area, said they provide 24-hour security and monitor the area to prevent unwanted incidents.

“We have also fenced off the area and improved the lighting around the entire property,” said Ithala.

The corporation said that lease agreements with tenants stipulated that tenants were required to provide security for their individual business premises.

Ithala added that over the past year their occupancy rate of the various units had increased.

