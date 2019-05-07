File photo: Independent Media

DURBAN - Port Edward residents, who have been without water for more than two weeks, have given the Department of Water and Sanitation 60 days to respond with an action plan for their area. The Port Edward and Banners Rest Residents and Ratepayers Association handed over their memorandum during a meeting at the Port Edward Holiday Resort yesterday.

“This ongoing service delivery crisis often far exceeds acceptable and legislated norms and standards. This is having a massive effect on the health and safety of the citizens living here. It furthermore is having a debilitating outcome on our local economic survival, let alone development,” their memorandum read.

They called for the Water and Sanitation minister to urgently intervene to restore water to their area.

Residents in the South Coast town said that since the municipality had not sent out water tankers, they had to use water from a borehole sunk at a local church.

The borehole was commissioned last year by local business owners and the Port Edward and Banners Rest Residents and Ratepayers Association.

The chairperson of the association, Douglas Powell, said: “The minister has been given 60 days to present an action plan, with time frames, to our community. Ugu District Municipality is to take whatever steps necessary to resolve our crisis and to implement its full mandate and legal responsibility to supply the very services that it is entrusted to deliver in terms of the law and current licences and agreements in place,” the memorandum read.

Powell said that residents had also started an online petition.

“With years of extended water outages, lack of maintenance, lack of capital investments and financial mismanagement, the residents of Port Edward and Banners Rest demand immediate action from the state organs that are supposed to maintain our basic human right to water and sanitation,” he said.

According to the South Coast municipality, the Port Edward Reservoir is currently at 60%.

“Pumping to Banners Rest will start at 70% and water will also be restored in the high-lying areas, i.e. the Edwardian Hotel. Repairs on Arbour Glade were completed on Sunday night,” the municipality said.

“This area has a large number of reported burst pipes, and technicians will work around the clock to ensure that all pipe repairs are done within the shortest time possible.

“Customer patience in this regard will be highly appreciated,” the municipality said.

THE MERCURY