Female caregiver handed life sentence for rape of mentally challenged man

Durban – A 55-year-old woman has received a life sentence for raping a 21-year-old mentally challenged man at his home in Krugersdorp. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the relentless efforts of police to ensure that victims of gender-based violence and femicide get justice continue to bear fruits.

Sello said the accused was sentenced to life in prison. “The woman was hired to be a caregiver to the victim. She raped the victim and sexually assaulted him while his parents were not home,” she said. The matter was reported by a neighbour after the victim told him what the accused was doing to him, she said.

“She was found guilty by the Krugersdorp Regional Court and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and six years for sexual assault. The sentences will run concurrently,”said Sello. Meanwhile in another incident, Sello said, a 30-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping a 22-year-old woman on August 20 this year. She said the accused asked the victim to accompany him to his friend's house at Etwatwa. Upon arrival there was no one else at the house.

“He forced the victim into the house where he raped her at knifepoint,” she said. Police said he was found guilty and sentenced last Wednesday by the Benoni Regional Court. Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the investigating officers for their sterling investigations that ensured perpetrators stay behind bars.