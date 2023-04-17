Female KZN funeral industry pioneer humbled by recognition

Durban – KZN Businesswoman Nomfundo Mcoyi says she hopes her recognition by Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), will serve as a lesson to the next generation of women to venture into the funeral business, regardless of it being dominated by men. She said this on the eve of MUT’s dedicating the Faculty of Management Sciences graduation to her this month in recognition of the contribution she has made to the fields of entrepreneurship and business management.

Mcoyi, founder and chief executive officer of Icebolethu Group, has been in the funeral industry for 13 years and prides herself in providing top of the range funeral products at affordable premiums. “I feel really honoured by MUT dedicating the graduation ceremony to me. My hope is that there will be other young women that will be inspired to take the baton and make an impact in this, and other industries,” she said on Monday. She added how she prides herself in providing all forms of logistical support, which includes by aeroplane if necessary.