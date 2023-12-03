Female traditional leader murdered in her KZN home – Cogta

In the middle of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, a female traditional leader was assassinated in her home in northern KwaZulu-Natal. KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs(Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said Induna Duduzile Mchunu, from Qhiph’khowe under Inkosi Mchunu within the Alfred Duma Local Municipality, was brutally assassinated in her home on Thursday.

“It is with great sorrow that we report yet another tragic loss of a female traditional leader in the province of KwaZulu-Natal during a period when we are on a 16 Days of Activism against the abuse of women and children, a campaign aimed at eliminating such acts and promoting the well-being of women,” she said. On behalf of the department Sithole-Moloi conveyed her concern and condolences to the grieving Mchunu clan, friends, and the entire community she was serving. “We plead with any community members who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to work with law-enforcement agencies,” she said.

As part of the department’s efforts, she said Cogta is committed to exploring sustainable measures to improve security in areas where our traditional leaders reside. “Our main objective is to ensure the safety of the entire community, and we urge everyone to join forces with the police in combating the scourge of these heinous crimes,” said the MEC. The department said this incident comes two weeks after traditional leader Induna Henry Shandu was shot dead in Mandeni.