DURBAN - The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) will host the 31st annual Durban Festival of Chariots over the Easter weekend. The festival, between April19 and 22 at the old Durban Drive-in site, is a free event that caters for residents and visitors to the province over Easter, and offers diverse activities to suit different tastes.

Krsangi Radhe Dasi, the communications and public relations manager for Iskcon in Durban said they were expecting more than 150000 guests over the long weekend.

She said preparations had started a month ago.

“From a month ago our team has been on site preparing for everything logistically and operationally, and everything is running smoothly,” said Dasi.

There were more than 1000 volunteers who come on board every year for the festival, said Dasi.

“It’s basically our contribution to the city and to the world itself because this festival is not only a Durban festival, it happens annually around the world at different times of the year.”

Dasi said they tried to make it a holistic event so that there was something for everybody,and although it had spiritual significance “it is really relevant to today’s society”.

She said the festival was billed as the biggest Festival of Chariots outside India.

“This year, Iskcon is planning the best festival yet.

“Three beautifully decorated chariots, each 15m high, will be pulled along the streets of Durban tomorrow and again in the evening of Monday, April22,” said Dasi.

Dasi added that the streets would come alive with a “splash of colour, lively music and dance”.

She said a tent city would be erected as well as a children’s theme park called Blue Mountain Children’s Village, which included devotional arts and crafts, storytelling, games and prizes and cook-offs.

“This year children can get a birds-eye view of the festival from the Ferris wheel or take a tour of the festival site on a train,” said Dasi.

According to Dasi, the cultural stage show would include both international and local stars.

“The all-time highlight is the ‘creative space’, where drum beats, singing and dancing take centre stage,” she said.

Other items on offer include a question and answer tent, a range of designer fashion garments, accessories and spiritual paraphernalia at the gift shop and a food court serving vegetarian food.

