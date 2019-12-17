Festive season celebrations marred by stabbings









One person has been killed and other seriously wounded after two stabbing incidents on Durban's South Beach. A metro police officer was also assaulted after he tried to get people to stop drinking in public. Picture: Facebook Durban - One person has been killed while another person is recovering in hospital following two stabbing incidents on Durban's south beach at the weekend. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said a 22-year old man died after being stabbed in the thigh. "A 22-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown suspect in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The man was stabbed in the right thigh and died at the scene. The matter is still under investigation at Point SAPS station," she said. Mbele said another man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the neck. "A 22-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. He will appear in court soon once charged," she said.

Meanwhile, the city has slammed revellers who assaulted a metro police officer during a scuffle at the weekend.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the officer was assaulted by three men while he was speaking to them about drinking in public. The three have since been arrested.

"There was also an incident at the Blue Lagoon where an official from the Durban Solid Waste unit was cleaning the area. He was physically assaulted and his keys taken away as he tried to get back into his vehicle. Metro police had given chase however was unable to apprehend the person due to the large crowds that they had to manoeuvre through," he said.

Mayisela said a woman was also arrested after she knocked into a metro police student traffic warden and then knocked into two other cars.

"She was arrested and detained, and a case of drunken, reckless and negligent driving has been opened. Those caught transgressing will be brought to book. Residents and tourists are urged to co-operate with municipal staff to ensure an incident free festive period," he said.





The Mercury