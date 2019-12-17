Durban - One person has been killed while another person is recovering in hospital following two stabbing incidents on Durban's south beach at the weekend.
Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said a 22-year old man died after being stabbed in the thigh.
"A 22-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown suspect in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The man was stabbed in the right thigh and died at the scene. The matter is still under investigation at Point SAPS station," she said.
Mbele said another man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the neck.
"A 22-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. He will appear in court soon once charged," she said.