Festive season roadblock arrests hit 300









Festive season roadblock arrests hit 300 Durban - More than 300 people have been arrested in a series of roadblocks throughout the city since the start of December. Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said that from December 1 to yesterday, 315 arrests had been made for a range of offences. He said hundreds more had been fined for flouting city by-laws including drinking in public. “The park-and-ride system, implemented to decrease the number of vehicles on the beachfront, is working well. We have also deployed our specialised units, the Major Operations Reactions Team, Public Order Policing and operational members to the beachfront in various hot spots around the city,” he said. Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has lambasted drunk drivers.

He said a motorist was arrested in eMdloti on Sunday with an alcohol reading of 1.33mg/* . The motorist was driving a minibus taxi and was 13 times over the legal limit.

Ntuli said that since the start of the month, road traffic management officials had arrested eight motorists for speeding. The highest speed clocked was 193km/* on the N2 in eMkhomazi. The motorist was driving a VW Polo and was granted bail of R3000.

“Road crashes decreased from 83 to 68 between December 1 and December 15, which represents an 18.07% decrease compared with the same period last year, while the number of fatalities also reduced, from 115 to 79 during this period, which represents a 31.30% decrease. Police visibility has also been intensified.”

Ntuli said 43706 vehicles had been stopped and checked by the Road Traffic Inspectorate.

“Officers issued 3745 written charges for various offences and 967 motorists were charged for clocking high speeds. Furthermore, 285 motorists were charged for driving without a licence.

“Although we are seeing a decrease in the number of accidents and fatalities on our roads, far too many people are still dying,” Ntuli said.

The Mercury