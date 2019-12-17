Festive season roadblock arrests hit 300

Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said that from December 1 to yesterday, 315 arrests had been made for a range of offences.
He said hundreds more had been fined for flouting city by-laws including drinking in public.
“The park-and-ride system, implemented to decrease the number of vehicles on the beachfront, is working well. We have also deployed our specialised units, the Major Operations Reactions Team, Public Order Policing and operational members to the beachfront in various hot spots around the city,” he said.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli has lambasted drunk drivers.