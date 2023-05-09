Fifteen young school children injured after two minibus taxis collided in Durban

Durban – Fifteen school children were taken to nearby hospitals after two minibus taxis were involved in an accident at the Windermere Road and Churchill Road intersection in Durban on Tuesday morning. Ambulance services were at the scene of the accident around 7am.

Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived on the scene to find one of the taxis on its side. He said an on-scene triage area was established and additional resources were dispatched by the Emer-G-Med Emergency Operations Centre. “As many as15 children were treated and stabilised on-scene before being taken to various nearby hospitals for further care,” said Van Reenen.

Van Reenen said the group of young school children were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. In an unrelated accident on Tuesday, Emer-G-Med together with ALS Paramedic Medical Services responded to the scene of a multivehicle crash on the N2 in the southern parts of Durban. Van Reenen said 12 people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate as a result of the multivehicle crash on the N2 North bound near the NPC Cement Factory on Tuesday morning.