Fifth woman’s body discovered in KZN field

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have intensified their efforts to track down and arrest a suspected serial killer operating in the province's south coast town of Mthwalume following the discovery of a fifth body on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said search teams discovered the body of a fifth woman earlier in the day. "A decomposed body of an unknown woman, believed to be in her twenties, was found in the bushes at Mnafu area in Mthwalume. This brings the total number of bodies recovered to five," Mbele said. She said they are appealing to residents to remains calm and ensure that they do not walk alone in secluded areas. Police and search teams in the area. Picture: SAPS SAPS KZN Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, condemned the murders.

He said all the cases have been assigned to an investigating officer at the District Commander for Detectives.

"At this stage, we cannot confirm whether the same perpetrator is responsible for all these incidents. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspect involved in the recent cases to contact their local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Jula said.

On Wednesday, the Daily News reported that the body of Zama Chiliza was found on Tuesday.

The bodies of three other women were also found in the same area in the last two months.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has urged police to improve their efforts in dealing with crime in the area.

“At this stage we are puzzled and disturbed by the incidents taking place in the area. There is a serious problem of criminals targeting women in the area. We believe the law enforcement agencies will work around the clock to bring to book whoever is responsible for such heinous crimes," she said.

The Mercury