Finance Minister Godongwana in KZN for ANC PEC meeting

Party spokesperson in KZN, Mafika Mndebele, said the minister was expected to outline the budget allocation processes and deployment of resources to strengthen service delivery.

“Comrade Godongwana's visit and presentation should be viewed within the context of commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visit to the province. He offered to respond to the request made by the PEC regarding the allocation of resources for the rollout of socio-economic infrastructure,” said Mndebele.

He added the ANC remained mindful about the massive task of coming up with a programme of action that would ensure job creation and economic development.

This, he pointed out, was one of the reasons that the ruling party was engaging a number of role players across the spectrum to ensure that they obtained many ideas that would help in the development of the province.