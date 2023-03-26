Finance Minister Godongwana in KZN for ANC PEC meeting

Durban - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has arrived in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to attend a two-day ANC KZN Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting, the party confirmed yesterday.
Party spokesperson in KZN, Mafika Mndebele, said the minister was expected to outline the budget allocation processes and deployment of resources to strengthen service delivery.
“Comrade Godongwana's visit and presentation should be viewed within the context of commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visit to the province. He offered to respond to the request made by the PEC regarding the allocation of resources for the rollout of socio-economic infrastructure,” said Mndebele.
He added the ANC remained mindful about the massive task of coming up with a programme of action that would ensure job creation and economic development.
This, he pointed out, was one of the reasons that the ruling party was engaging a number of role players across the spectrum to ensure that they obtained many ideas that would help in the development of the province.
According to the spokesperson, the minister was expected to brief the media on Tuesday after the conclusion of the meeting.
“Members of the fourth estate will have the opportunity to field questions in relation to other political, social and economic developments in this province,” Mndebele said.
Godongwana’s visit to KZN comes just two weeks after Ramaphosa held a number of engagements with different role players including traditional leaders and business figures in different parts of KZN.