The Finance portfolio committee has ordered government departments to fill vacant posts within six months

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Finance portfolio committee has ordered all government departments to fill critical vacant posts within the next six months. The committee had previously registered its concerns about several departments that continued to underspend on compensation of employees and failing to fill funded posts. This prevented many job-seekers in the province from getting employment opportunities.

In its recent assessment of budgets and spending at the end of August, the committee found that the filling of critical posts was still a challenge.

Several departments including the Department of Education were criticised in the past for failing to fill vacant posts.

The Department of Education has advertised for, and filled some, senior management positions.

“The committee expressed its deepest unhappiness about the failure of all government departments and public entities in filling the approved critical vacant posts, so as to reduce unemployment in KwaZulu-Natal.”

In a statement, chairperson of the committee Sipho KK Nkosi said, “We resolved that all critical vacant posts identified in the 2019/20 financial year be filled before the end of March 2020.”

The committee, he said, also resolved that all government departments and public entities give monthly cash-flow analyses to the portfolio committee in order to detect possible underspending or over expenditure at year end.

This came after the committee detected that many government departments had underspent their budgets by more than R1.56 billion in 2018/19.

Despite this, Nkosi said it was consoled that it was still below what was permissible by National Treasury.

The committee said it had resolved that there must be no underspending and overspending of the 2019/2020 budget.

Nkosi added that despite the huge underspending, the committee was pleased that departments and public entities had reached the majority of their targets.

