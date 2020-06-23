Financial relief for local farmers

Durban - Butana Zungu, a chicken farmer from uMbumbulu, south of Durban, has praised the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for helping to save his business. He is one of more than 2000 small-scale farmers, affected by lockdown regulations, who received relief vouchers at an event in Howick at the weekend. The relief package, estimated at about R98million, is part of the efforts announced by Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza at the start of the lockdown. “Even if I had received R5000, I would have been eternally grateful as I would have been able to do many things. Without this help from the department, my business was down and out,” said Zungu, who received R40000. “When the lockdown was first announced, I had about 190 chickens. I could not sell them and I could not buy food and medication for them. I had to discard many of them.”

KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the intervention aimed to provide support across various commodities, strengthen food security programmes and promote increased access to food for vulnerable groups.

She said the commodities that were prioritised for support included poultry, livestock, fruits, winter field crops and vegetables, which are key to KZN’s fight against food and nutrition insecurity.

“We are pleased that this intervention came timeously during June, a month of great significance in the liberation struggle by our youth,” Sithole-Moloi added.

“We are also delighted that 500 youth enterprises will benefit from this relief package in this month.

“This augurs well for agriculture in the province as it clearly indicates that our youth has woken up and is partaking in the economy through agriculture.”

Sithole-Moloi said the vouchers, not worth more than R50000 each, would help farmers to buy essentials that would enable them to resume farming activities.

She added that while they were pleased that most of the emerging farmers in KZN had benefited from the relief fund, they had invited those who were not successful to apply again at their nearest agriculture offices.

