Fire at informal settlement in Howick leaves 63 people homeless

Durban – A fire broke out at Phase 2 informal settlement near Siphumelele Township in Howick on Monday, leaving 63 people displaced. Midlands EMS together with Mi7 responded to the fire, where multiple shacks caught alight.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Roberson said that upon arrival at the scene, they found that roughly 20 shacks had been burnt. “One patient sustained burns and was treated on scene by Midlands EMS paramedics,” he said. UMngeni Municipality said they had donated necessities to victims of the fire.

The municipality said 16 shacks were destroyed and 63 people displaced. No fatalities were reported. Sandile Mnikathi, deputy mayor of uMngeni said that the municipality has made available the nearby Howick Hall as temporary shelter for the displaced. “Disaster relief efforts by the uMngeni Municipality and the uMgungundlovu District Municipality that are being dispatched to the fire victims and also include the provision of 63 sponges, blankets, gel stoves and other related relief materials,’’ he said.

Sponges, blankets, gel stoves and other related relief materials were donated to the victims of the fire at Phase 2 informal settlement near Siphumelele township in ward 1 by uMngeni Municipality. Picture: Supplied.

The municipality said investigations on the cause of the fire were under way. “UMngeni Municipality wishes to commend the uMgungundlovu Municipality Fire Department for acting swiftly to contain the fire,’’ it said.

Mnikathi said the municipality has also reached out to local businesses to assist with rebuilding material for the affected residents. “Other relief efforts ranging from clothing, groceries, toiletries and any other useful items are being sought from stakeholders that we usually work with when such disasters occur,” he said. The deputy mayor has appealed to residents who wish to assist the victims of the fire to please contact the municipality’s control room on 033 239 9276.

A fire at Phase 2 informal settlement near Siphumelele township in ward 1 in Howick left 63 people displaced. Picture: Midlands EMS A fire at Phase 2 informal settlement near Siphumelele township in ward 1 in Howick left 63 people displaced. Picture: Midlands EMS