A view of the fire on Denis Hurley ( Queen) Street from a building in the Durban CBD. Picture by Ethekwini Secure

DURBAN - An electrical fault is suspected to be the cause of a fire that broke out in a shop in the Durban CBD yesterday morning. The fire broke out at a ceilings, materials and appliance store on the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Denis Hurley streets.

EThekwini Fire Department Divisional Commander, Melvyn Ramlal, said it was too early to confirm the cause of the fire, but an electric fault was suspected.

“We will have the full details once we are done with our investigations. The building was damaged as a result of the fire,” said Ramlal.

Store owner Manshaus Mohamed said he was in shock.

“There were only three of us, my brother and my friend in the shop when the fire stared. I only started working here in December. It is very heartbreaking what has happened,” he said.

He added that he had heard a sparking noise from the ceiling before the fire started.

“We tried our best to stop it, but it just got worse,” said Mohamed.

The fire also spread to two other stores.

A resident who lives in a flat above the shops said they had heard people screaming and rushed out.

“The security guard came and told us that the building was on fire. I quickly grabbed my 4-year-old son and ran for safety. Luckily the fire did not escalate to the upper building,” said the resident.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived at the scene at 9am and found people running in and out the building trying to ensure everyone was clear of the fire.

“Three stores, as well as some apartments, have been damaged in this fire. Multiple patients sustained smoke inhalation and were assessed by Advanced Life Support Paramedics, after which most went to private doctors,” said Jamieson

Meanwhile, three workers have suffered burns after a chemical explosion at a company in Clairwood, Rescue Care said yesterday.

Jamieson said the incident happened on Tuesday night. Paramedics treated the trio at the scene before they were transported to a nearby hospital.

“Apparently the three were working when chemicals got mixed and there was some sort of explosion. At this stage the events leading up to the explosion are not known,” he said.

THE MERCURY