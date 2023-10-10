Fire razes more than 60 homes in Foreman Road in Durban

Durban - Dozens of people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed more than 60 dwellings at the Foreman Road informal settlement in Durban at the weekend. Community members believe an overturned candle may have sparked the blaze on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Vuyokazi Mfasi, a resident, said that she was woken by screams. “When I woke up the fire was just across my house and I had to flee and watch my house burn as there was nothing I could save. I left the house with just my nightwear, there wasn’t even time to save my important documents. With schools opening today, I do not know how I am going to pick up the pieces. The disaster unit came to see us yesterday and brought us food and provided a tent,” she said. Bhekuyise Ngobese, another resident, said he had been living in the settlement for 15 years, and after the first fire broke out a few years ago they were promised proper shelter.

“I have lost everything in my name. I had kept the money which was meant to go home to my wife and children, which I lost due to the fire. I have not been able to go to work even, as I do not have anything to wear, nor do I have transport money to get there. “We blame load shedding because if we had power we would still have our home,” he said. Sbusiso Zikode, president of shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, said people could not continue to live in these conditions.

“There needs to be intervention by the government,’’ he said. EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “The City is aware of the fire that destroyed 64 homes at the Foreman Road informal settlement. No fatalities or injuries have been reported. “Our Disaster Management teams are on hand to assist. Verification is still under way. Once it is done, a report will be circulated to other stakeholders for their intervention.