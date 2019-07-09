Durban - Two unlicenced pistols and 30 rounds of ammunition were seized during a sting operation at the Mandeni Taxi Rank on Monday.

This comes after an intense gun battle at the rank last week. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said police had been deployed to the area following the shooting.

"On Monday, police officers from the Ilembe Cluster conducted an intelligence driven operation at the taxi rank following up on information with regards to illegal firearms. The police officers spotted a vehicle fitting the same description given to them at the rank with three occupants. The said vehicle was stopped and searched. Two unlicensed pistols with 30 rounds of ammunition were seized. Three suspects, aged between 32 and 36, were arrested and charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition," she said.

Mbele said the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any crimes within the province. The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court soon.

Last week four minibus taxis and two vehicles were burnt in the shooting. No injuries were reported.

It is believed that there have been ongoing tensions at the rank after taxi boss, Siya Mbonambi, was gunned down at a petrol station near the rank. The murder took place two weeks after another violent shoot out at the rank.

According to a source, taxi owners at the rank have hired private security guards as body guards after the shooting and subsequent murder.

"They feel uneasy as they are not sure who is responsible for the attacks," the source revealed.

The Mercury