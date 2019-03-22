DURBAN - Firefighters in the Msunduzi Municipality have secured a victory in court after they were granted an order which compelled the municipality to pay them double their daily rates on Sundays and public holidays. The Durban Labour Court also ordered that the firefighters be given backpay for Sunday shifts since March 2011.

After eight years of being underpaid for Sunday and public holiday shift work, the firefighters welcomed the court order.

One firefighter, who asked not to be named, said the court battle was “long and drawn out” but had been worthwhile in the end.

“This is a huge victory for us who have put our lives on the line for the people of Msunduzi. We have worked under harsh conditions with minimal resources. This court order has given us hope,” the firefighter said.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the municipality had received the judgment and was currently studying it.

“We will provide further comment on the matter at a later stage,” she said.

In the court papers, the firefighters contended that the Sunday pay provision was first announced through the collective agreement that was concluded in 2000. That agreement was first renewed in 2006 and then again in 2010.

The judgment said that, from about June, 2010, the city started to renege on its obligations due to the municipality being under administration.

“At the time, the municipality had been placed under administration, and its administrator, (Johann) Mettler, erroneously considered that it was entitled to breach the municipality’s contractual obligations regarding Sunday pay,” the judgment stated.

Subsequently, in December 2011, the municipality acknowledged it was obliged to pay its employees for Sunday work, and the firefighters were back-paid from 2010 until March 2011.

The municipality claimed in court papers that the Sunday pay provision was then altered by an agreement concluded by the Mettler administration. The agreement stated that firefighters should be paid at one-and-a-half times the employees’ hourly wage.

The court ruled that the municipality was, since March 2011, obliged to pay the fire department employees for ordinary hours worked on a Sunday at twice their normal hourly rate.

Another firefighter, who asked not to be named, said more than 100 firefighters were set to benefit from the court order. He said remuneration costs were still being calculated.

THE MERCURY