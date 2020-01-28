First official female Comrades Marathon winner dies









Betty Cavanagh, the first official female winner of the Comrades Marathon has died. Picture: Supplied Durban - Betty Cavanagh, the first official female winner of the Comrades Marathon has died. She was 89-years old. Cavanagh was the first female winner when it opened up to participation of both women and people of all races in 1975. She has been described as a humble and endearing person; a genuine trailblazer who inspired women and paved the way for our current female ultrarunning champions. Cavanagh successfully completed six Comrades Marathons, as well as having run four races unofficially, between 1970 and 1973. Her official personal best was achieved in 1978 in a time of 9hr 53min. She holds six Bronze medals. Well regarded in the world of athletics, Cavanagh inspired many women to take up running and participate in The Ultimate Human Race. Together with her husband Tony, they initiated long distance training sessions, motivated other athletes and were part of a growing ultra-running community. Cavanagh often accepted invitations as a VIP guest on Comrades race day and made herself available to be part of CMA events, whenever possible. Her most notable recent public appearance was the opening of the revamped Comrades Marathon Museum in 2016, when she donated her 1975 Comrades Winners Jacket to the museum.

Cavanagh possessed a real gentle and welcoming spirit, always with a smile and an easy-going attitude. Her humble but illuminating presence will be greatly missed by Comrades officials and volunteers alike.

“As the official winner of the 1975 Comrades Marathon, Betty Cavanagh’s name was the first to be engraved on the coveted Comrades Marathon Bowl. She and her fellow female pioneers such as Lettie van Zyl, Mavis Hutchinson and even others before them, such as Francis Hayward (1923) and Geraldine Watson (1931/2) were the inspiration, not only to my generation of women who gradually began competing in greater numbers in the late 1970’s and 80’s, but were also the genuine trailblazers who paved the road for the likes of Frith van der Merwe, the Nurgalieva twins and Gerda Steyn, as well as the record number of 6476 women who have entered the 2020 Comrades Marathon," said CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn.

“What I also immensely admire about Betty is the significant contribution that she and her husband Tony made to the sport of athletics in general, and in particular to ultramarathon running in KZN. They will always both be fondly remembered for so generously putting back into the sport they loved," she added.

CMA Elder, Poobie Naidoo and his wife Pat, have shared their sadness at news of Betty’s passing.

“We will always remember the lovely lady that Betty was – a kind, gentle but also strong and determined individual who made time for people and embodied grace and gratitude. Our deepest condolences to the family and all who knew her," Naidoo said.

Jay Reddy of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics, expressed his condolences to Cavanagh's friends, family, associates and officials of CMA.

"t is indeed a sad loss for the athletics fraternity. We celebrate her life and her historical and iconic contribution to the Comrades Marathon and sport in SA. May her soul Rest in Peace," he said.

Tributes have also been shared by CMA officials and those who knew Cavanagh.

The funeral service for Betty Cavanagh will be held on Saturday, 1 February at 10am at the St Vincent Catholic Church - 41 Fisher Rd, Pelham, Pietermaritzburg.

The Mercury