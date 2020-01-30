First quarter irregular spending at R14.9million









File image: IOL Durban - The eThekwini Municipality incurred irregular expenditure amounting to R14.9 million for the first quarter of the 2019/20 financial year. This was among the matters noted in the consolidated audit committee report for the first quarter of the city’s 2019/20 financial year ending in September 2019, presented in an executive committee meeting in the city this week. Audit committee chairperson Nala Mhlongo highlighted the irregular expenditure, saying that the committee was “not excited” by its findings although the figure was proportionately lower than the total amount of R2.34billion recorded for the financial year ending June 2019. “There is still work that needs to be done,” Mhlongo said. The report listed irregular expenditure involving the use of expired contracts to the value of R2million by the Moses Mabhida Stadium business unit and R4.2m by the city’s revenue department, as well as R6.3m and R2.4m spent by the human settlements and water and sanitation departments, following a failure to inform the council of amendments to the contracted scope of work.

Mhlongo said the city’s fraud risk management systems were not adequately managing the risk.

“There is no evidence that the city’s risk unit participates in assessing fraud risks. Most of the heads of units were not aware of the documented fraud risks within their departments,” the report said.

The committee also raised concern that employees who had been arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption had subsequently been transferred to other units within the city.

“While the risks have been mitigated by transferring them, the audit committee believes that appropriate and necessary actions should still be initiated,” the report read.

The report also highlighted the lack of law enforcement regarding non-compliant buildings and illegal activities, noting that the number of non-compliant buildings “remains high” and “no visible corrective action is being taken”.

DA councillor Nicole Graham said she was concerned that employees arrested on fraud allegations were still “embedded in the city”.

“When people are out on bail but they are still working for the city, this erodes external and internal trust and sends a message that we are a ‘Mickey Mouse’ organisation,” Graham said.

She also alleged that many city employees were taking bribes, which fuelled illegal building activity, and called for sting operations to deal with the problem.

