This was among the matters noted in the consolidated audit committee report for the first quarter of the city’s 2019/20 financial year ending in September 2019, presented in an executive committee meeting in the city this week.
Audit committee chairperson Nala Mhlongo highlighted the irregular expenditure, saying that the committee was “not excited” by its findings although the figure was proportionately lower than the total amount of R2.34billion recorded for the financial year ending June 2019.
“There is still work that needs to be done,” Mhlongo said.
The report listed irregular expenditure involving the use of expired contracts to the value of R2million by the Moses Mabhida Stadium business unit and R4.2m by the city’s revenue department, as well as R6.3m and R2.4m spent by the human settlements and water and sanitation departments, following a failure to inform the council of amendments to the contracted scope of work.