First SA Covid-19 vaccine trial starts today

Durban - South African scientists are at the forefront of the global race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine and will vaccinate participants in the country’s first clinical trial today. The South African Ox1Cov-19 Vaccine Vida-Trial, which was announced at a virtual press conference hosted by the University of the Witwatersrand yesterday, aims to find a vaccine that will prevent infection by Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Wits University is collaborating with the University of Oxford and the Oxford Jenner Institute on the R150 million South African trial, which has been funded by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University and director of the SAMRC Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, who is leading the groundbreaking trial, said it would initially be launched at three sites in Gauteng this week, followed by two in the Western Cape. “This is a landmark moment for South Africa and Africa at this stage of the pandemic.

"As we enter winter and pressure increases on public hospitals, now more than ever, we need a vaccine to prevent infection by Covid-19,” Madhi said.

“We began screening participants for the South African Oxford 1 Covid-19 vaccine trial last week and the first participants will be vaccinated this week,” he said.

The trial, which will see the first few participants vaccinated today, will include 2000 individuals, including 50 people who are HIV positive.

Madhi said all participants would be enrolled in the study by August.

“Participants will be followed up for 12 months, including fortnightly contacts to assess for respiratory illness and to be investigated for Covid-19 if they fulfil criteria suspicious of illness,” he said.

Madhi said that when 42 participants had contracted Covid-19, researchers would be able to ascertain whether the vaccine had 60% efficacy.

He said in a best-case scenario researchers would know by the end of this year whether the trial had been successful and the vaccine could be made available in the third quarter of next year.

“Our best-case scenario is we'd be able to have an answer for this vaccine by the end of this year, but even if completed it doesn’t mean it's available immediately. Manufacturing plants will have to be set up in the US, UK and India, which is currently being done,” he said.

The vaccine was already being evaluated in a large clinical trial in the UK where more than 4000 participants had been enrolled, he said. Similar and related studies were about to start in Brazil and a larger study of the same vaccine involving 30000 participants was planned for the US.

Madhi said there were currently 115 vaccine studies globally but it would be fortunate if just five led to the development of licensed vaccines. He said the local study was one of six to reach the human trial stage.

Madhi said it was possible the vaccine would be less efficacious in people over the age of 65, but the aim was to achieve herd immunity through vaccination, which would provide protection to this category.

Professor Helen Rees, chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority and executive director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, said it was essential vaccine studies were performed in southern hemisphere countries concurrently with those in the northern hemisphere.

“This allows evaluation of the efficacy and safety of candidate vaccines to be assessed in a global context, failing which the introduction of many life-saving vaccines into public immunisation programmes for low-middle-income countries frequently lags behind those in high-income countries,” Rees said.

SAMRC vice-president for research, Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, said researchers were hopeful the vaccine would confer long-lasting or even lifetime protection in most recipients.

“Then we know this Covid-19 vaccine will form the backbone of public health immunisation programmes around the world,” he said.

Department of Health director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi said the “groundbreaking” trial placed the country at centre stage in leading scientific research.

“The country has reached a landmark of more than 100000 infections which were recorded last night (Monday) and we have reached high levels of deaths in the country,” he said.

He said it was important to fast-track the country’s role in developing a vaccine as it was currently dependent on non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masks and social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

The Mercury