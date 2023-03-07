Fisherman finds bruised body of young man dumped at the side of a river near Verulam

Durban - The body of a man believed to be in his thirties was discovered by a fisherman at the side of a river in the Hazelmere area near Verulam on Monday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the body of a semi-naked man was discovered dumped in overgrown grass next to a river by a fisherman on Monday afternoon.

Balram said a member of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) contacted Rusa just after 3pm. He said Rusa was contacted after a fisherman discovered the body. “On arrival, Reaction Officers with police officials from the Verulam SAPS were led approximately 100 metres from the road to the scene,” said Balram.

Balram said the body was discovered in a prone position (on his stomach) in overgrown grass. “He was naked from below the waist. His shorts were discovered approximately 10 metres from his body. Rigor mortis (stiffening of the body muscles) was present and the body sustained multiple abrasions and scaring consistent with assault,” said Balram. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said.

Verulam SAPS is investigating a case of murder after the body of an unknown man, believed to be in his thirties, was found. “It is alleged that on 6 March 2023, the body of a man was found by a fisherman on the side of the dam at Hazelmere area in Verulam. The body had bruises all over the body,” said Ngcobo.