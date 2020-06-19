Five nuns die in Eastern Cape while 17 more test positive for coronavirus

Durban - The five nuns who died of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape’s Mthatha Diocese have been identified. The deceased nuns are Ambros Shabalala who died on Tuesday this week, Celine Nxopo, who was buried on Monday, Maria Cord Wardhor, who died on June 12, Martha Anne Dlamini, who died on June 13, Beautrice Khofu, who died on June 14. Mother House Convent, Missionary Sister Nokwanda Bam, who also tested positive for the virus, said another sister was receiving critical-care treatment for the virus. The church announced earlier this week that, within a space of a week, four nuns had died of Covid-19 at the convent, which also serves as an old-age home. In a statement, Bam said the upsurge of Covid-19 cases began with the infection of a sister who worked as a nurse at St Mary’s Hospital.

“Presently, 17 have tested positive, 15 are negative and three are still waiting for their results,” Bam said.

According to Archbishop William Matthew Slattery, these were the first cases of Covid-19 recorded at the church.

He said three of the nuns were from Mthatha and one was from Matatiele.

Slattery, spokesperson for the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, said they attended the same church in Mthatha.

“This is a sad and dark time. The passing of these Blood Sisters is a tragedy for us, our community and their families. These are the only cases where our members have tested positive and then succumbed to the virus,” he said.

Slattery said three of the nuns had been living together and one on her own. They were not related. One was a nursing sister at an Mthatha hospital.

“It is suspected that the nurse may have contracted the virus at work and then came into contact with the other two nuns whom she was living with,” said Slattery. He said it was unclear how the fourth nun contracted the virus.

“This is a big shock to the church. It has never happened where we have lost so many congregants in just a week.”

According to the Health Ministry, SA has 83 890 confirmed Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced 63 new deaths had been reported between the Eastern and Western Cape, with the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in SA now standing at 1737.

The Mercury