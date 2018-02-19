Police pursued suspected house robbers in a high speed chase through Pinetown before they crashed their vehicle on Field's Hill. Five suspects were killed in the ensuing shootout.





A total of five suspected house robbers are said to have been killed in a dramatic shootout with police, in Durban on Monday.





According to multiple sources, a high speed car chase which took place through the Pinetown area on Monday afternoon ended with the suspects losing control of the vehicle they were travelling in and crashing on the M13 Fields Hill.





In a subsequent exchange of gunfire with the police, five of the suspects were killed.









One survived and he was taken to hospital.





Official police spokesmen had not yet responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.



