Five suspects open fire on police in Verulam

Durban - Five suspects between the ages of 21 and 30 will be appearing in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for an attack on police during an operation in Waterloo, Verulam on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that while various units were conducting a joint operation in Verulam on Human Rights Day, police officers received information about suspects carrying firearms in Waterloo.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mbele said the team proceeded to the location where a taxi with suspects was spotted on Bat Road. She said when the taxi stopped to drop off passengers, five men jumped out of the taxi. “Upon seeing the police officers, the suspects opened fire at police,” she said.

Mbele said during the exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects was shot and wounded. The wounded suspect was searched by police and a pistol with ammunition was found in his possession, she said, adding that another suspect was found in possession of a revolver. “Five suspects aged between 21 and 30 were placed under arrest. They will be profiled to check if they are linked to other serious cases reported in Verulam and surrounding areas,” said Mbele.

Story continues below Advertisment