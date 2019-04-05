The SA Roads Federation believes if maintenance work on SA roads isn't done timeously, this could have a negative impact on the economy.

DURBAN - Failure to maintain South Africa’s roads will cost the country billions of rand and have a negative impact on the economy and society.

This was the warning issued by SA Roads Federation (Sarf) president Saied Solomons.

He said South Africa’s physical road network was likely to require billions to restore if maintenance was not taken seriously.

Solomons said Sarf’s focus was geared towards the economic and social imperatives of proper road maintenance.

“Roads are a vital public asset and can deliver a higher economic return on investment than any other single type of infrastructure.

“The real cost of not maintaining roads is difficult to quantify because poor roads are dangerous and affect road safety. They lead to higher transportation costs and bottlenecks on busy routes.

“Maintenance extends the structural life of the road. But when this does not happen on time, the road deteriorates rapidly and instead of road maintenance, road rehabilitation is required and the costs soar,” he said.

Solomons said the sun’s rays, coupled with ageing bitumen, cause cracks on the road surface.

“If maintenance does not take place, water seeps into the underlying layers. If the cracks are not sealed, potholes form and this triggers further deterioration of the road. This is compounded by heavy trucks,” he said.

South Africa boasts the world’s 10th longest road network, valued at around R2trillion.

Bellair resident Dave Laas, who travels regularly from Umbilo, said the state of the road was “terrible”.

He said overloaded trucks contributed heavily to the road damage.

“Overloading is common as there is no longer a permanent weighbridge when entering or exiting. So they have free rein with the weight,” he said.

Laas said maintenance often took the form of a “quick pothole repair”.

“Maintenance is basically non- existent. They only come with a few bags of pothole repair. They leave it not even properly compacted.”

Highway resident Cheyne Hastings said he travelled regularly along the M7 highway and it was a “death trap”. He said the route was also used by trucks. “They think they are entitled to the road as, nine out of 10 times, you get trucks in all three lanes, racing each other. The M19 from Pinetown to Springfield is also terrible, with potholes and patchwork,” he said.

SA National Roads Agency general manager of communications Vusi Mona said they had always closely monitored the conditions of all major roads. This, he said, was to predict their future performance and set priorities for major upgrading and rehabilitation.

“Routine maintenance is undertaken across the entire network on a continual basis: 100% of the network is maintained all the time, he said, adding that Sanral’s roads were maintained to a very high standard, measured against recognised international benchmarks.

Mona said the national road infrastructure was an asset of immense value and required active management to preserve and expand it.

Mona said maintenance included routine tasks such as drain clearance, grass cutting and pothole filling and periodic interventions, such as resealing and new overlays.

He said SA’s national roads scored very highly in 2017/18 - between 97% and 99% of travel on these roads met the minimum requirement.

“The figures have been stable over the past three years, showing consistency in road maintenance.

“In recent years, some provincial roads in sub-optimal condition have been added to the national network. Sanral has made a concerted effort to improve the newly incorporated roads. This has ensured that overall performance has remained high.”

As for the Sanral network, expenditure on projects related to road maintenance was governed by budget avail- ability, and for 2018/19 it was estimated at R16billion.

