The heavy rains that fell in parts of KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of more than 70 people.
Homes were destroyed and flood victims were given temporary accommodation in halls.
About 200 people were moved to the hall in Shallcross, and since then, many have been able to carry on with their normal lives with the assistance from various government departments.
Zizipho Ncindi, one of the 20 residents still living in the hall, said: “There are children as young as 6 months old living here. As of last month, eThekwini Disaster Management stopped delivering food to us. We have a little rice left over. Some of the people go out and find piece jobs. They come back with whatever small items they can afford and we cook it together and eat. But with the rainy season coming, we may not be able to cook outside.”