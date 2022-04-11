Flooding hampers rescue of KZN woman who was washed off a bridge

DURBAN: A woman who was washed off a low lying bridge as she tried to cross the Nonoti River in Stanger has not yet been found as rescuers were unable to enter the river due to flooding on Monday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said members of the Search and Rescue Unit were dispatched after receiving reports that a woman had washed off a bridge and had not been seen for about 20 minutes.
Upon arrival at the scene, Meyrick said members received further reports indicating that the woman was attempting to cross the Nonoti River at the Stanger quarry low-level bridge when she was washed off it and disappeared in the water.
“Rescue teams are currently in the area but nobody has entered the water yet due to the flooding,” he said.
Meyrick added that the rescue team was waiting for witnesses to come forward and identify the woman.
This is a developing story