DURBAN - The murder case against six schoolboys accused of beating Thoriso Themane to death was postponed in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Court proceedings were delayed due to the arrest of the sixth suspect.

All six teenage boys, aged either 15 or 16, appeared in camera as they are minors.

Outside court, people carrying placards and various political parties gathered in support of Themane’s family, calling for justice to take its course against the accused. His family did not attend court proceedings, as they say they are not yet ready to face the alleged killers.

Themane, 27, a local musician, was assaulted and left for dead on Saturday night in the Flora Park suburb.

He was returning home from music practice at church when he was accosted and attacked, allegedly by a mob of teenage boys.

Police said he was found and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Five schoolboys were arrested on Wednesday after video clips of the attack, which they shot themselves, went viral on social media.

One of the video clips showed one of the arrested boys inside school premises. The teenager, wearing a school uniform, boasted about the killing while being recorded, saying nothing would happen to him as his father was “untouchable”. The boy’s father is a retired police officer.

The father, who could not be named to protect the son’s identity, said the teenager told him Themane stole a cellphone belonging to one of his friends, and that they pursued him to retrieve it. The six boys will appear again next week. They were remanded in custody.

