Durban - STRUGGLING municipalities, with poor audit outcomes and unstable management, were the key focus as Finance MEC Ravi Pillay delivered his maiden budget speech at the Kwa­Zulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg yesterday. The treasury is now awaiting a detailed report from the technical task team, comprising official from the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and treasury, who visited every municipality in the province over the last two weeks.

“We want to dig deeper to look at the impact on society of the money we spend and the alignment with our priority objectives,” he said.

In KZN, it’s biggest metro, eThekwini Municipality is undergoing challenging times, with allegations of tender fraud, while the province’s capital municipality, Msunduzi, has been placed under administration.

Pillay said the latest report on municipalities for the year ended on June 2018, was “worrying”, as it painted a grim picture about the financial wellbeing of municipalities.

“It is a picture largely characterised by a regression in audit outcomes, a decline in accountability and poor internal controls.

“The Auditor General (AG) noted that, in many municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal, vital internal controls were ignored.

“Because local government is at the coalface of service delivery, we realise its importance and, therefore, the provincial treasury will also focus more attention on this sphere,” he said.

In the provincial overview of KwaZulu-Natal, AG Kimi Makwetu revealed that 14 municipalities had regressed in their audit ouctomes and only five improved in their audits.

Six municipalities had failed to disclose the full extent of their irregular expenditure, indicating that the value could be even higher.

Of the total disclosed irregular expenditure amount, eThekwini Metro, uThukela District, uMzinyathi District, uMkhanyakude District and Ugu District municipalities collectively accounted for R1.76billion (60%).

Pillay said they would also be monitoring the implementation of the municipal cost containment regulations, as gazetted by the National Treasury in June.

Pillay said that leadership, skill levels and enforcement of consequence management were the major issues in municipalities.

“However, we are waiting for a detailed assessment report to give us more accurate data,” he said.

He also warned that, under new Premier Sihle Zikalala, quick action against failing managers and municipalities should be expected.

When questioned about the non-payment to Eskom by some KZN municipalities, Pillay said the Treasury was monitoring the situation, but “we have to be very careful in terms of just providing a bailout”.

The Mercury has previously reported on the Mpofana (Mooi River) Municipality, which owes Eskom an estimated R120million and has dishonoured several agreements to make payments.

It has also been reported that the Mthonjaneni (Melmoth) and Ulundi Municipalities are also in danger of having their power cut, while the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality (Estcourt) owes Eskom about R100m.

Pillay added that the provincial treasury would also be keeping a close eye, together with Cogta, on municipalities with large spending budgets.

