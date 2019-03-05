Max Lund of Lobster Ink pictured with Capsicum and TPHS Academic Manager, Erika Theron Picture: Supplied

Durban - South Africa’s largest chef school and the country’s foremost hospitality educator have signed an agreement with a leading online training company in the hospitality sector.



Both Capsicum Culinary Studio and The Private Hotel School (TPHS) have partnered with Lobster Ink, meaning that all Capsicum and TPHS students will have access to a selection of courses – at no extra cost – which makes use of detailed high-definition video content, delivered through their enterprise-class learning platform and used by some of the world’s finest hospitality establishments.



ProChef, an internationally-accredited training programme for contemporary chefs and culinary teams, is part of Lobster Ink’s extensive learning library. It teaches core food science principals, latest techniques and the why behind the how.



Capsicum and Private Hotel School MD, Renee Hill, said three factors led to the decision to acquire the Lobster Ink product into our teaching and learning portfolio – the nature of the current generation of students, technological advancements and the demands placed on higher education institutions to adequately prepare students for the workplace.



“We believe that a traditional lecture format is no longer the best means to teach students and while we cannot move away from it entirely, our aim is to introduce alternative means to better address the needs of a diverse student body who all engage with the learning process very differently, she said. Academic manager of Capsicum and TPHS, Erika Theron, added that Lobster Ink produced the ProChef 1 Learning Path in collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America. This state-of-the-art product gives our students access to top quality video material to consume prior to attending their theory lessons, giving them exposure to topics and concepts so they may rationalise these before the same content is taught by their lecturer.

"This helps them retain information more easily and take learning further during class discussions. It is an extremely valuable tool to add to our students’ learning material and since it is included in their course fees, everyone has access," Theron said.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO Hospitality, Lobster Ink, Wolfgang Linlbauer, said having been exposed to the rigour and knowledge required in his own apprenticeship, he understood the foundation it sets for a successful culinary career.

"To bring our industry-leading online training, created in partnership with The Culinary Institute of America, to Capsicum Culinary Studio and TPHS, makes me extremely excited for the future of South Africa's aspiring culinarians," he said.

THE MERCURY