Forced sterilisation probed at 15 hospitals









Women, many with HIV, lodged complaints with Commission of Gender Equality Picture: Pixabay Durban - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has called for authorities to investigate the professional conduct of nurses and doctors after its investigation into the forced sterilisation of women at public hospitals in Kwa­Zulu-Natal and Gauteng. The commission released a report into the complaints by 48 women who alleged that their sexual and reproductive rights, among other rights, were violated when they were subjected to forced and coerced sterilisation in public hospitals. Forced sterilisation occurs when an individual is sterilised without their knowledge, coerced into giving consent, or consent is obtained based on false or incomplete information. The women lodged their complaints with the commission via the Women’s Legal Centre in 2015. As part of its investigation, the commission obtained sworn affidavits from the complainants and also conducted joint on-site inspections at several hospitals.

These were conducted in five hospitals in Gauteng and 10 hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal, including Prince Mshiyeni, Addington, Stanger and Albert Luthuli hospitals.

According to the report, all the complainants were black pregnant women, most of whom were HIV positive and seeking medical assistance.

The complainants alleged that just before giving birth, they were coerced or forced to sign forms that they later learnt were consent forms allegedly permitting the hospital to sterilise them.

“In addition, all women who were allegedly subjected to this process of sterilisation gave birth through Caesarean section.

“As stated in the women’s statements, most were either humiliated and/or threatened by medical personnel who told them that they would not be attended to if they did not sign the forms,” the report read.

“Furthermore, there are those who stated that due to the extreme pain they were in they did not understand the contents and consequences of the forms they were signing.”

The investigation also revealed that most complainants had been suffering from depression since learning that they would never be able to conceive again.

“Most of these complaints are women from KwaZulu-Natal, and a number of them stated that their partners had since left them due to their inability to conceive,” the report read.

In one example, a woman who was seven months pregnant went to Addington Hospital on October 14, 2001, for antenatal care.

Due to high blood pressure, she was booked in for a Caesarean procedure.

“She alleges that she was then given forms by a nurse who informed her that she needed to sign the forms for the Caesarean. She thus signed the forms presented to her under the impression that they were for the Caesarean section procedure.

“She gave birth via Caesarean section and was allegedly sterilised without her knowledge,” the report read.

After her Caesarean wound became infected, she was transferred to another hospital where she stayed for two-and-a-half months, and was never told what exactly had happened to her and why her wound was taking so long to heal.

After a few years, she went to a private doctor when she noticed that she was failing to conceive.

On examination, the results revealed that she had been sterilised.

She said her partner had since left her and now had children with another woman.

The commission found that a signed form was not tantamount to informed consent and recommended that all other options be discussed.

The commission also recommended that the national Health Department (NDoH) must make it a policy requirement that where a patient agrees to sterilisation, they must be given a “cooling off” period in order to fully appreciate the risks and consequences of the procedure.

It also called on the department to report to it within three months, to outline what steps it would take to ensure the eradication of the harmful practice of forced sterilisation.

The commission referred the report and its findings to the SA Nursing Council to investigate the professional conduct and behaviour of the implicated health-care practitioners.

CGE Chairperson Tamara Mathebula said the NDoH needed to facilitate a dialogue between themselves and the complainants in order to find ways of providing redress to the complainants.

Department spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had noted the media reports about the investigation report and had asked for a full copy and an urgent meeting with the commission to thoroughly discuss its contents.

