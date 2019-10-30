It is believed that members of the syndicate pretend to be from Ford and claim to be doing a system upgrade on Ford Rangers.
They approach Ford Ranger owners with information about the vehicle’s registration and the owner’s details and get them to hand over their keys.
Ford Ranger owner Darryn Padayachee said he received a call from a person claiming to be from Ford, who told him that there was an emergency safety recall out on all Rangers. The person claimed that there was a steering box problem that locked the steering at speed.