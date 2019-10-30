Ford owners warned of plot targeting Rangers









Durban - Owners of a popular Ford brand have been warned to be cautious of a car syndicate that is allegedly behind an elaborate scam to steal their vehicles. It is believed that members of the syndicate pretend to be from Ford and claim to be doing a system upgrade on Ford Rangers. They approach Ford Ranger owners with information about the vehicle’s registration and the owner’s details and get them to hand over their keys. Ford Ranger owner Darryn Padayachee said he received a call from a person claiming to be from Ford, who told him that there was an emergency safety recall out on all Rangers. The person claimed that there was a steering box problem that locked the steering at speed.

Padayachee said the person knew his full names and his vehicle’s registration.

“He said that as this is such a critical recall, they have to send a roll-back to collect my car, and take it to the dealership to be fixed.

“He said customers are encouraged to not operate their vehicles at all before they are fixed, as Ford will not be held responsible for any collisions caused by an accident,” said Padayachee.

“I know that recalls are usually communicated via email or a bulletin, or my dealership would contact me. I know also that they do not send roll-backs out, with recalls owners are asked to make a booking with their dealer.”

He said he called his dealership and spoke to the service adviser and the warranty clerk. Neither had any knowledge of such a recall on Ford Rangers.

Another Ford vehicle owner, who asked not to be named, said he was told that someone would collect his vehicle at his home, and bring it back once they were done with the repairs.

“My car had just been out for service a week ago. I decided to call the dealer and they were not aware of any repairs that needed to be done. I reported the incident to Ford.

“This is a clear indication that someone from inside, either from Ford or from the dealership is taking our details as clients and giving them to criminals.”

Duduzile Nxele from Ford Motor Company of SA said they were aware of the scam where the perpetrators allegedly obtained the customer’s booking information and collected the vehicle under the pretence of representing the dealership .

“We ask customers to verify that any person collecting their vehicle does, in fact, work for the dealership where the booking was made before releasing it,” said Nxele.

The Mercury