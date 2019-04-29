THIS picture of three Ford vehicles that were broken into on the same evening was posted on the Facebook page “My Ford was broken into South Africa”

DURBAN - Ford South Africa has announced it is working on a solution to the security problem that has caused a stir on social media in recent weeks. This comes after numerous owners of various Ford Fiesta and EcoSport models complained about losing valuables after identical car break-ins, which they blame on easy-to-pick locks and poor security features.

Ford South Africa has posted a video on Facebook and Twitter, where corporate transformation manager Craig von Essen explains how the company plans to rectify the matter.

“While newer Ford EcoSport and Fiesta vehicles are not affected, we are aware of older models being targeted,” Von Essen said. “In some break-ins, the alarm does not sound.

“We regret the inconvenience to our customers and we will soon launch the following enhancements.

“The alarm, if fitted, will remain active - and will sound if the car is broken into through the key lock. And, for models without a standard alarm, we will offer one as an accessory. This alarm will also sound if the lock is tampered with. We will also offer a replacement lock with a remote and a high-security key.”

Von Essen added the company was finalising these solutions and would be communicating them to customers “as a matter of urgency”.

Customers who have concerns or queries have been asked to contact the Ford customer service department by phoning 0800204688 or emailing [email protected]

The car break-ins were widely publicised on social media channels, particularly the “My Ford was broken into South Africa” Facebook page, which, at the time of writing, had accumulated almost 10000 members.

A viral post showed three closely parked Ford vehicles that were broken into on a single night.

THE MERCURY