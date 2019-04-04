One of the trucks that was torched on the N3 near Mooi River. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - South African trucking companies are “forced” to hire foreign drivers because there is a shortage of local drivers with the skills to transport special cargo, especially hazardous material. This is according to the forum representing truck owners, which met Police Minister Bheki Cele, Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole in Durban yesterday.

The meeting was to address the attacks on trucks on the N3 that saw more than nine burnt in the past three weeks.

The owners were represented by the Positive Freight Solution Forum, which represents about 3000 truck owners around the country.

The employment of foreigners is said to be the reason behind the attacks.

The forum’s Aven Naidu said allegations that their members employed foreigners because they provide cheap labour were not true as the salaries are negotiated by the bargaining council in the freight industry.

“We find that an experienced truck driver is indeed a rare skill and, as such, there is now a gap for foreign nationals to be employed, but they are fully legal,” he said.

Priya Hassan, another member, said it was time their industry changed its regime and invested in local talent.

“In some sectors there are no skills to move hazardous materials. We have searched.”

Hassan said the truck owners had asked Cele for more resources.

“We have engaged the minister to deploy more resources and if that is not readily available, we are happy to engage private security companies to protect not just our assets, but our people,” she said.

Cwele said they condemned the violence. “Our primary focus is that before you employ a foreign national, you must make sure it is a scarce skill. That is what we have engaged on.”

Cele added that employers needed to follow proper channels when searching for skills.

Sipho Zungu, the chairperson of All Truck Drivers Foundation, said: “There are many schools in South Africa that train and give certificates to transport dangerous goods. I have those same qualifications and I am sitting at home and foreigners are working.”

Gavin Kelly of the Road Freight Association said there are many training programmes in the country to train drivers in transporting hazardous material.

“I have not had a report back from that meeting, but I think what they are saying is that there is not enough drivers locally to meet the demand.”

He said providing private security for trucks would have huge cost implications and could lead to the cost of transporting goods to increase.

“There are about 3500 trucks moving up and down the N3 corridor daily. The only way to pay for that (private security) would be to include that in the transport costs,” he said.

