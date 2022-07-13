Former ANC councillor survives ambush

Durban - There are fears that the recent shooting of former Msunduzi Municipality councillor Thamsanqa Sithole is a sign that tensions remain high in the ANC Moses Mabhida Region. The former councillor survived what he called a “clear ambush” when two men shot at him when he was in his car on Monday.

Sithole said it was clear that the attack had been planned, as attackers came from behind and in front of him, shooting repeatedly. “I am grateful to God and my ancestors for surviving that attack because it was clearly not a coincident, but was a planned move which just did not go the way of my attackers,” said Sithole. He cited the timing of the attack, saying it had been clear that he was targeted.

“I have no idea who would want to kill me or their reasons, but am just glad to have come unscathed from the clear plan to have me dead,” Sithole said. ANC provincial spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela said they were not aware of the attack on the former councillor and referred all queries to the regional office. ANC Moses Mabhida spokesperson Njabulo Mtolo said they were shocked at the attempt on Sithole’s life, calling on the police to step up their efforts in ensuring the safety of everyone in the region which is made up of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

