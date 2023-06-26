Former ANC Youth League leader sparks debate about party’s elective conferences

Durban - Former ANC Youth League leader Thanduxolo Sabelo has sparked a debate by questioning whether the governing party should hold elective conferences every five years. Writing on his social media platform on Monday, Sabelo, who is also a former eThekwini Metro Executive Committee member, argued that holding regular conferences had weakened the ANC over the years.

The ANC holds an elective conference every five years. “I have made an observation that political parties that do not frequently change leadership are more stable than our movement, which is in a permanent state of conference. We call it democracy but reality says we are very unstable because of the same democracy,” wrote Sabelo on Facebook. He called for an engagement on the observation he had made.

“Maybe the ANC should also consider reducing conferences,” the former youth league leader added. The post prompted wide-ranging reactions and comments, with some people agreeing with him, while others said such a move would move the party towards dictatorship. “When you reduce conferences you take away power from the branches and give it to leadership, and the same leadership will now see positions as their private fiefdoms,” posted Kamohele Teele.

Scott KaMathonsi Dladla said the problem was with individual leaders within the ANC, and a longer term in leadership would not contribute to the strengthening of the party. “I think it would do the opposite. Leaders won't have any urgency in delivering services to the people as they would have more time in power. We need to elect leadership on credentials, principles, integrity and merits, not by factions. Our preferences are now based more on selfish gains than what that particular leadership can do for the organisation and the people,” Dladla argued. Speaking to The Mercury on Monday Sabelo acknowledged that he had written the post and said he stood by its contents.