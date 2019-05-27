MISS Balito 2012, Renalda Hoffmann, 30, died in a single vehicle accident on Gazelle Road in Ballito on Saturday. IPSS Medical Rescue

DURBAN - Tributes poured in for a former Ballito beauty queen after she died in a car crash in Ballito at the weekend. Renalda Hoffmann, 30, was driving her silver-grey Volkswagen Up on Saturday morning on Gazelle Road when she lost control of the vehicle and it landed on palisade fencing.

When IPSS Medical Rescue arrived on scene they found the vehicle resting on its roof with Hoffmann still trapped inside.

“Unfortunately, she showed no signs of life and was declared dead shortly after the arrival of paramedics,” said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst.

Crowned Miss Ballito 2012, Hoffman was described by the organisation as “one of a kind.”

“We will treasure the amazing memories, celebrate your life and try to live our lives with a little more passion and purpose to live up to your legacy. You will be missed but never forgotten,” wrote Miss Ballito on their Facebook page.

Her former employer, property group Seeff Ballito, said they were saddened by the death of an “incredibly special person”.

Ballito councillor Tammy Colley said Hoffmann’s death was a tragedy for all who knew her but especially her family.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose a young person who is passionate about their community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Renalda’s family and friends at this time,” said Colley.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Umhlali police had opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.

