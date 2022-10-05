Former DA leader looks to the future after resignation from KZN provincial legislature

Durban – Former DA MPL Zwakele Mncwango says he is keeping his options open after his resignation from the legislature. While Mncwango has left his post as an MPL, he is to remain as a DA member.

“There are certain options that I might consider for the future, such as whether to remain in politics or further my academic studies or even venture into the corporate world should I decide to do so,” he said in a statement to The Mercury this morning following an announcement that he had resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. “It is with a heavy heart that yesterday, I tendered my resignation from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature effective from the 15th of October 2022,” said the statement. “This decision is predicated on factors that I have pondered over a period of time in terms of my role in politics.

“I entered politics for the sole purpose of serving the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa at large for their betterment and progress and to make this country the haven that we all desired it to be. “I did not come to this decision easily. In reaching this decision I engaged in much soul-searching and reflection over a period of time and decided that I had to evaluate how much more of a contribution I could make going forward. “In the process, I questioned whether or not the KZN legislature was the right place to continue to best serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Mncwango.

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said he wished Mncwango well and welcomed his decision to remain a member of the party. “The DA in KZN would like to thank Zwakele for his enormous contribution to the party as both the DA caucus leader in eThekwini and the provincial leader of the party,” he said. THE MERCURY