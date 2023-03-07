Former eThekwini deputy mayor angry over march to his private home

Durban - Former eThekwini deputy mayor and Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla has condemned the actions of social movement group uMsinsi WokuZimilela, who staged a march to his home this past weekend, saying it had left his family traumatised. ABC secretary-general Phumelele Phahla said the group staged a protest at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential guest house in Durban, and later proceeded to “storm the private residence of the ABC president, Mr PG Mavundla”. Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya did not respond to requests for comment on whether there had been a march to the presidential guest house.

Last month, the group marched to KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s private home, in a move that prompted an angry response from the ANC in KZN and Ramaphosa. “Not only do we find this conduct by uMsinsi WokuZimilela unbecoming, but we deem it a serious offence that placed Mr Mavundla’s vulnerable family at risk and left them traumatised as Mr Mavundla was not present at his home at the time of the incident.” Phahla added that the group went on to the property, demanding to speak to Mavundla and refused to leave until they were addressed by him.

“We are in possession of pictures and videos of the incident – including three buses and several vehicles that blocked the traffic on the street. “At the centre of their grievance with the ABC president, is his resignation as a councillor from the eThekwini council. uMsinsi WokuZimilela believes it is entitled to an explanation from Mr Mavundla and the ABC, as it views the resignation as an abandonment of the natives of eThekwini by Mavundla.” Phahla said the grouping accused the ABC president of abandoning the native agenda by choosing to leave the council as opposed to staying on and continuing the fight against a corrupt ANC-led administration.

He said the ABC initially viewed the group’s door-to-door campaign as a progressive initiative aimed at holding politicians and government officials accountable, but the campaign had proven to be an unproductive and dangerous method of engaging political leadership and those in power. “UMsinsi’s approach is extremely left wing. As a party, we view them as extremely dangerous anarchists.” Phahla said the group was led by political analyst Xolani Dube. Dube yesterday said he was in a meeting and would be available to respond later, but thereafter did not respond to calls.