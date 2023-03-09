Former eThekwini mayor’s defence team demands report forming basis of forensic investigation

Durban - The defence in former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s fraud and corruption trial has demanded to see an internal report from the city’s integrity and investigations unit, prompting a two-hour delay as State witness Mbuso Ngcobo retrieved the document from the municipality’s offices. As the trial entered its fourth day in the Durban High Court on Thursday, Gumede’s lawyer, Jay Naidoo, sought to determine how the decision to launch a forensic investigation into alleged corruption involving the Durban Solid Waste contract was arrived at.

Under cross-examination, the first State witness, the municipality’s integrity and investigations unit head Mbuso Ngcobo, explained how, following an anonymous tip-off about alleged corruption, which was accompanied by a bundle of documents from a complainant, a series of checks and investigations had been undertaken by his unit before a decision to conduct an investigation had been reached. It emerged that part of the information that influenced the decision to embark on a forensic investigation was a report compiled by the unit’s team, and this was the document Advocate Naidoo asked for, resulting in the lengthy break. The case was then adjourned after the break and will resume on Monday.