Durban - JUST four years ago, Msunduzi Municipality was riding the crest of a wave, having achieved its first clean audit. According to its former municipal manager, Mxolisi Nkosi, the Midlands council was on course to pursue catalyst projects to make the city more attractive to investors and business.

A team led by Nkosi, mayor Chris Ndlela and speaker Babu Baijoo spearheaded an economic development plan aimed at drawing billions of rand in rates through property, road and university residential investment.

However, Nkosi said he was pushed out months before the end of his first five-year term, while Ndlela and Baijoo did not return to their positions.

“We had a city development plan that had been researched extensively. It had been interrogated by the Provincial Planning Commission, who said it fitted with the development agenda,” said Nkosi. Part of the plan, he said, was to exploit the Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network (IRPTN) and link it with Go! Durban to allow for an easy commute between the two cities.

“We were in negotiations with Prasa (Passenger Rail Agency of SA) to develop a high-speed train that would have connected Pietermaritzburg and Durban. We saw Durban, Pietermaritzburg and Richards Bay as one city.

“We even looked at issues of ticketing. For instance, a commuter would buy one ticket in Durban and be able to use that one ticket to board a bus and a train in Durban and board a bus in Pietermaritzburg, and vice versa,” Nkosi pointed out.

He said they had plans to develop Pietermaritzburg as a university city because of all the universities located there.

“Near the Golden Horse casino there was a plan to build university residences, and next to the Liberty Midlands Mall, there was a plan for a multibillion-rand hotel and conference centre, things that are not easily available in this city,” Nkosi added.

He said that at the old Matsheni beer hall (that has since been demolished) there was a plan to build a state-of-the-art bus terminal and an assembly point for buses earmarked for the IRPTN.

To alleviate the ever-increasing traffic congestion which brings the city to a standstill in peak hours, Msunduzi leadership wanted to build three interchanges. “We were in negotiations with Sanral to build three interchanges that would have been similar to the Gateway interchange. One was planned for Ashburton, another for Alan Paton Road and another for the Liberty Midlands mall.”

He said that opposite the premier’s office there was a plan to put up a control centre that would have monitored service delivery. “It would have monitored water distribution and allowed for early detection where there were water leaks and electricity outages, without someone having to call in.”

On his tenure in the municipality, Nkosi said: “The municipality was failing to collect money and had no reserves, but by our third year we were able to collect about R250million a month and build reserves,” he said.

