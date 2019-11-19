The men, who abandoned their bid for bail, made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional court yesterday. They will be kept at the Westville Prison until their next court appearance. The accused face charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, extortion and illegally being in the country.
Nxasana, who is now in private practice, is representing the two men, who claim to be South African nationals, while each of the two Mozambican accused have top Gauteng criminal law firm BDK Attorneys and local firm Lister and Co representing them, respectively. Yesterday Nxasana assured the court that the issue around his clients’ nationalities would be finalised by the end of this week.
In their first court appearance last week, Magistrate Anand Maharaj made a ruling that their identities and personal details would remain out of the public eye until the ID parade and confirmation of their nationalities was completed.
For the first time since their arrest earlier this month, the media was allowed to sit in during their court appearance.