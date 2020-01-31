Last week, the municipality was granted a court order preventing its employees from participating in strike action.
The municipality warned workers not to take part in the unlawful strike, saying there would be consequences for those who defied the instruction.
Yesterday, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) together with community members marched to the municipal offices, calling for the removal of municipal manager Dhanpalan Naidoo and the senior manager for water services operations, Paul Watson.
They are alleged to have brought the municipality to its knees.