Forty-two Ugu workers dismissed over illegal strike action









Picture: IANS_ARCH Durban - Forty-two workers from Ugu District Municipality in Harding have been dismissed by the municipality for participating in an “illegal” strike. Last week, the municipality was granted a court order preventing its employees from participating in strike action. The municipality warned workers not to take part in the unlawful strike, saying there would be consequences for those who defied the instruction. Yesterday, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) together with community members marched to the municipal offices, calling for the removal of municipal manager Dhanpalan Naidoo and the senior manager for water services operations, Paul Watson. They are alleged to have brought the municipality to its knees.

“The downing of tools by workers has escalated to almost all working stations of Ugu. This, unfortunately, harms the provision of water and sanitation by the municipality,” the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality added that more notices and warnings were being served to employees who were still embarking on illegal strike action.

The South Coast regional chairperson of Samwu, Xolani Shinga, said the dismissal of these workers demonstrated that the municipality did not care about service delivery.

“How can the municipality dismiss so many workers? We are being told that 200 workers in the workshop and Department of Water and Sanitation have been served with similar ultimatums. It is clear the whole municipality is going to be dismissed,” he said.

According to residents who contacted The Mercury yesterday, since the strike began communities in the Harding area had experienced extreme water cuts.

“As residents, we don’t have anything to do with the strike, but it is affecting us the most. We are pleading with the municipality to fix their issues because we are the ones who are suffering, and it’s not fair,” said a resident.

