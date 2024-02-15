Foskor executive dies in hail of bullets

A senior procurement executive at Foskor in Richards Bay has become the latest high profile business figure to be killed in the area. The 50-year-old man, whose name is known to “The Mercury” was found dead in his car in the suburb of Meer-en-See in Richards Bay on Monday after an attack – an apparent hit – that took place in broad daylight.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He said the gunmen, who used rifles, fled in a silver Hyundai iX35. The motive for the murder was not yet known. Foskor’s group corporate affairs manager, Vhontsia Ramashia, said the executive had been shot after leaving the company premises on Monday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened by this event. The Richards Bay Traffic Police and SAPS attended the scene. “Foskor supports a thorough investigation being conducted by the security agencies, and for justice to prevail. “Foskor extends its sincere condolences and sympathies to the deceased’s family, friends, colleagues and loved ones,” Ramashia said in a statement.

On Wednesday, she told “The Mercury” that the company had not increased security for any of its employees or executives as they were not aware of any threats against them. “We would not like to speculate on the circumstances of the incident and are leaving it to law enforcement agencies to investigate.” Foskor is the leading South African supplier of granular fertilisers, the core ingredient in nitrogen, phosphate and potassium fertiliser products.

The company employs a total of 1 654 people at the Phalaborwa mining division, the Richards Bay acid division and at its head office in Midrand. It exports to the SADC region as well as to India, Brazil, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium and France. Siboniso Duma, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the family, management and staff at Foskor.

“I am hopeful that the police’s investigation will result in the arrest of the perpetrators." In 2021, Nico Swart, Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) general manager of operations, was killed in the same suburb. Since then 10 people linked to RBM and its parent company, Rio Tinto, have been killed.

The incidents have led to executives enlisting the services of security companies. To date no arrests have been made for the murders. Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said criminal activity that was prevalent in the political space was increasingly spilling over into the private sector space.

“That is a sensitive space for the provincial and national economy as they can pull out their investment. “When the private sector does not feel safe they have alternatives and could pull out of the province. This would have an impact on investment, but also employment.” Khumalo said the country had the potential to grow economically but there was a lack of political will to deal with the issues affecting business.