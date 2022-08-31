Four arrested for robberies in Inchanga and along Umlaas Road in KZN

Durban - The SAPS with the assistance of Magma Security arrested four suspects who have been terrorising people by robbing them along Umlaas Road and in Inchanga in KwaZulu-Natal. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said on Tuesday at 11.45am, information was received regarding a vehicle with unknown men that were robbing people of their belongings along Umlaas Road as well as in Inchanga.

Gwala said the vehicle was spotted at Eston driving towards Thornville travelling at a high speed. She said police, with the assistance of Magma security, gave chase and the vehicle was stopped before it reached Thornville. According to police there were four occupants in the vehicle who were all arrested after they were searched.

“During the search, a firearm and ammunition was recovered. Police also recovered five cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash. One of the cellphones recovered belonged to a female that was robbed earlier on the same day,” said Gwala. Describing the incident in which a woman was robbed of her cellphone, Gwala said the woman was allegedly waiting for a taxi to Pietermaritzburg at Umlaas Road T-junction when a vehicle stopped next to her. “Four unknown men alighted from the vehicle and pointed a firearm at her before demanding her cellphone and cash,” she said.

She added that the suspects stole the woman’s belongings before fleeing the scene. Gwala said the suspects are aged between 17 and 38 and were arrested on charges of armed robbery. She said they were detained at Camperdown police station.

Shaheen Suleiman, the owner of Magma Security, said at the police station the complainants identified the suspects as well as their belongings. The suspects will appear in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on September 1. A firearm and ammunition was recovered during a search of four suspects who were arrested for robbing people along Umlaas Road and Inchanga. Picture: Magma Security