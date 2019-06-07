Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, wearing a blue jacket, listens as Sphiwe Maduna speaks about how his family is battling to accept the deaths of his three nieces and a nephew, who died in a fire in Hillcrest. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said yesterday that the death of four children during Child Protection Week was a tragedy. Khoza visited the Maduna family, who lost four children in a tragic house fire in Twins Road, Embo, in Hillcrest, on Sunday.

The children - 6-year-old Mbalenhle Maduna, Zamokuhle, 4, toddler Zemvelo and baby Khethukuthula - had been locked in the bedroom of their home by their mother who had left them alone at home.

When she returned, she found the bedroom on fire. The children were declared dead at the scene.

According to the Department of Social Development, the mother is being kept in a place of safety after the community threatened to harm her.

“Social workers have been sent to the family and have started providing trauma counselling to the mother,” added the department.

Khoza, who arrived at the family home during a prayer service, said parents needed to take care of their children.

“We are are so ashamed, we don’t know what to do because we don’t know how to instil parental values in parents,” she said.The MEC said she believed something needed to be done because children could not be abandoned by their parents.

Khoza added that there were options available for people who did not want children, including using contraceptives, access to legal abortions and foster care.

During the service, the department handed over blankets to the family.

Hillcrest councillor Themba Shelembe said his office, together with the Department of Social Development, would help the family with the funeral costs. “We are very shocked since this is the first incident of such a gruesome nature in this community,” said Shelembe.

He said the community members should not take the law into their own hands, as the legal system should deal with the matter.

“We thank the members of the community for helping when the incident happened,” he said.

Family member Sphiwe Maduna, who was at the house, said his family were in shock and were yet to discuss funeral arrangements.

He added that they did not know what started the fire.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges of child neglect and inquest dockets were being investigated by Hillcrest SAPS.

Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

THE MERCURY