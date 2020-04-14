Four KZN schools burgled in last 48 hours

Durban - Since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, more than 183 schools have been vandalised around the country. Four schools have been broken into in the past 48 hours in KwaZulu-Natal, with the eThekwini Primary School, in KwaMashu, being the latest to be damaged. Gauteng has reported 55 schools vandalised, Mpumalanga 72 and North West seven. EThekwini Primary, which was built through international funding, was burgled on Sunday and valuable learning equipment was stolen, including three laptops and 50 e-readers. It is one of the most technologically advanced schools in the province and was opened by the KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, two months ago.

Mshengu said he was disheartened by the damage.

“If you steal ICT infrastructure that is meant to enhance access to education, then you are no different from someone who is stealing the future of the youth. We will push for harsh action to be taken against those who vandalise and steal learning support infrastructure from schools.

“We have also received reports of similar cases, from three other schools in the Pinetown district - Muziwabantu Primary, Daluxolo Primary and Maqadini Primary,” he said.

Last week, Bambazi High School, in Bergville, was destroyed by a fire.

Mshengu’s spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, said it appeared that criminals were after the computers, to sell them for a quick buck.

“These criminal acts also portray a negative image to investors that build education infrastructure. They would not want to risk their investment, which has been destroyed in two months,” said Mthethwa.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she was horrified by the alarming number of schools which had been vandalised and damaged since the start of the lockdown.

She condemned the incidents of vandalism, burglary and destruction of schools across provinces, and said she was working with Police Minister Bheki Cele to get to the bottom of these incidents.

“It is quite disheartening that criminal elements in our communities could destroy the infrastructure of their own children, with such apparent impunity. I am in constant touch with the minister of police and, with the assistance of the state intelligence forces, we are following leads to the arrest and prosecution of every criminal responsible,” said Motshekga

She said communities were supposed to be the caretakers of the infrastructure for the education of their children.

“It is extremely disappointing for criminals, who are part of the community, to randomly destroy the same infrastructure meant to provide spaces of learning and teaching for our children,” said Motshekga.

The minister has urged community members to assist the police to identify the culprits, and not to buy items stolen from schools.

“These criminals must be reported to the police immediately.

“Let us work together, to safeguard the future of our children, by exposing these criminal elements,” she said.

The pupils from these schools will be the hardest hit, as there could be delays in the implementation of the curriculum recovery plan, when schools finally reopen, she said.

“Members of the community are urged to be on the look-out for people vandalising schools or any public property.”

Vee Gani, of the KZN Parents Association, said such acts of criminality could not be tolerated.

He encouraged communities living close to schools to protect them.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was “perturbed about the sky-scraping” number of burglaries, at Gauteng schools, during the lockdown period, the department said in a statement.

There had been 15 more break-ins between April 9 and 11, with valuable equipment and school nutrition groceries being stolen during the burglaries.

“It seems that these criminals are not bothered and they don’t have a sense of the damage they are causing to the future of our children and our country because without education we are doomed, the future is bleak.

“Indeed, the coarse behaviour of these criminals is annoying and they must be apprehended, and face the law,” Lesufi said in a statement.

The Mpumalanga education department also lamented the ongoing spate of burglaries at schools in the province during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

A total of 72 schools had been broken into throughout the province - seven schools in the Bohlabela district, nine in Ehlanzeni, 28 in Nkangala, and 28 in the Gert Sibande district, the department said in a statement.

Mpumalanga Education MEC Bonakele Majuba condemned the targeting of schools and urged community members to report such incidents to the police.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his outrage at the number of crimes at schools. “It is a great indictment of our society that dozens of schools have been burgled, trashed or burnt to the ground. When the lockdown is lifted and learning resumes, thousands of our children will have no school to return to, depriving them of the right to education,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “Public property is being vandalised, while the entire country is experiencing hardship because of the lockdown, and is a demonstration of utter disrespect and disregard for the majority of South Africans, who are law-abiding.

“It is despicable that criminals are using this period of the lockdown as a cover to break the law, at a time when our law-enforcement authorities are occupied with supporting the national effort to contain the pandemic.”

Ramaphosa warned the criminals that law enforcement authorities would deal with those who transgress the law.

“You will be arrested, you will be tried and you will be put behind bars,” he said.

Professor Labby Ramrathan, of the UKZN school of education, said there was a strong possibility that members of the community were aware of the syndicates that were behind these incidents and should report it to police.

“The schools must be properly fenced and there must be security officers, day and night. We need to come up with a way to ensure that we protect the few facilities that we have. This (destruction) will cause a huge delay in the already affected academic calendar.”

