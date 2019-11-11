Four nabbed for robbing students









File picture: Pexels Durban - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies at off-campus student residences in KwaDlangezwa, near Richards Bay. The arrests come after students, from the University of Zululand held protests in September over safety concerns when a student was shot during a house robbery off campus. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said yesterday that one of the suspects was arrested in Mtubatuba where he was found hiding out, while another was arrested crossing the border into Eswatini, where it is alleged he sells stolen laptops and cellphones. “Three of the suspects have been linked to three cases of house robbery while the fourth suspect will be charged for being in possession of stolen property as well as accepting the stolen property,” said Naicker. The suspects will appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court soon.

In another incident, four suspects are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today on charges of burglary at business premises and attempted murder.

Police said armed men stormed an eManzimtoti mall on Saturday, broke into two shops and stole electronic appliances and alcohol.

Naicker said a security guard raised the alarm, which brought security companies and police to the scene.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the police.

“The suspects abandoned their vehicles with the stolen goods as they fled in several directions on foot. In the follow-up operation, four suspects aged between 30 and 35 were arrested in Amanzimtoti,” said Naicker.

He added that police seized a firearm with four rounds of ammunition as well as four vehicles used by the suspects.

“The stolen goods were recovered in the suspects’ vehicles. The preliminary investigations revealed that two of the vehicles were reported stolen at Durban Central and Newlands East,” Naicker added.

The Mercury