The arrests come after students, from the University of Zululand held protests in September over safety concerns when a student was shot during a house robbery off campus.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said yesterday that one of the suspects was arrested in Mtubatuba where he was found hiding out, while another was arrested crossing the border into Eswatini, where it is alleged he sells stolen laptops and cellphones.
“Three of the suspects have been linked to three cases of house robbery while the fourth suspect will be charged for being in possession of stolen property as well as accepting the stolen property,” said Naicker.
The suspects will appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court soon.